The province's longest-standing square dance club – Portage Pairs and Squares - celebrated it's 65th anniversary this evening at the Herman Prior Centre in Portage la Prairie with an end of season dinner and dance.

Representatives from 17 square dance clubs from across the province were at the event - which saw over 130 dancers take to the floor.

“I can't remember when (my husband and I) started, it's been well over 10 years,” said Evelyn Braun, the club's president. “And some of the members have been doing it for much longer.”

The club meets weekly each Thursday throughout the winter months for dances at the Herman Prior Centre.