Terriers relish underdog role ahead of WCC

With the jubilation of winning the Turnbull Cup as champions of the MJHL now subsided, the Portage Terriers set their focus to Penticton, B.C., for the 2017 Western Canada Cup (WCC) as one of five teams vying for two invitations to next month’s national championship.

And much like the team has been doing all playoffs, the Portage Terriers enter the tournament as heavy underdogs. The Terriers (37-19-4) will be joined by the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League’s Battlefords North Stars (48-9-1), the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Brooks Bandits (51-5-4) the British Columbia Hockey League champions and host Penticton Vees (41-13-4) and runner up Chilliwack Chiefs (41-11-6).

“We have been the underdogs the entire playoffs and will undoubtedly be at this tournament as well,” said Blake Spiller, head coach/GM of the Portage Terriers. “Our only focus is to get our guys ready for Game 1 Sunday afternoon against Battlefords.”

But just because the MJHL representatives don’t possess as dominant of a regular season record as their competition doesn’t mean they don’t deserve to be there. The young Terriers proved their worth after downing the mighty Steinbach Pistons in league semis before coming from behind to knock off the No. 3 seeded Blizzard while winning a crucial Game 5 in The Pas.

“If you look at the teams that are going to be at WCC, they are all built for this season,” added Spiller. “All of them are experienced and were all top teams in their respective leagues.”

Although the Terriers didn’t walk through the league like the rest of the competition that’s going to be at the tourney – they do have experience on their side. A handful of Terriers were part of the 2016 edition that came up just short in Estevan, Sask., at last year’s Western Canada Cup, including the team’s top two scorers – Jeremey Leipsic and Chase Brakel – along with veteran defender and captain Riley Thiessen.

The Terriers kick off the tournament on Day 2, Sunday afternoon against the North Stars. Puck drop set for 2 p.m. PST.

The entire tournament schedule follows:

Saturday, April 29

Bandits vs. Chiefs – 2 p.m.

North Stars vs. Vees – 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 30

Terriers vs. North Stars – 2 p.m.

Vees vs. Bandits – 7 p.m.

Monday, May 1

Chiefs vs. Terriers – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 2

Bandits vs. North Stars – 2 p.m.

Chiefs vs. Vees – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 3

Terriers vs. Bandits 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 4

North Stars vs. Chiefs – 2 p.m.

Vees vs. Terriers 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 7

4th vs. 3Rd – 2p.m.

2nd vs. 1st championship final – 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 7

4/3 winner vs. 2/1 loser for second RBC Cup birth – 4 p.m.

***Note all times are in PST