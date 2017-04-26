PCI auto student wins gold at provincial event

Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) Grade 12 automotive student Alex Amend won first place overall at a Skills Manitoba provincial event earlier this month in Winnipeg.

Amend took home gold in the Auto service No. 33 - a six station course followed by a written test on all things automotive.

“He did extremely well on five of the six practical stations,” said PCI automotive instructor Sean Benedictson, “(Alex had one hiccup) but he had enough points and was far enough ahead to hang on and win.”

The Grade 12 student was selected by the auto instructors at PCI to represent the school, as only one student per school is allowed to compete.

“We’re very excited for him,” added Benedictson. “He worked really hard and always came in to do extra training – over and above what we would do in normal class time.”

Admittedly, Amend was nervous out of the gate, but regrouped to deliver a gold medal winning performance

“I got there and was a little nervous at first and saw that my first station was one that I wasn’t really confident with,” said Amend. “The judge that was there calmed me down at the start and after that I kind of rolled through the stations pretty easily. I felt pretty good about them.”

Up next for the high school student is the national event – set for May 31 – June 3 in Winnipeg.