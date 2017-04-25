Sapphires shine at provincials

The Southport Sapphires Gymnastics Club traveled to Thompson, Man., this past weekend for the Manitoba Gymnastics Association’s Women’s Regional Stream Provincial Championships and represented the club admirably, bringing back ample hardware for their efforts.

Sydnie Driedger finished first in floor exercise, beam and uneven bars along with a second place finish in vault to capture the first place trophy for all-around performance in the 7-8 year-old intermediate category. Ciara Irwin took home a bronze medal in vault at the competition’s 10 year-old intermediate category. Jewell Thompson won a pair of silver medals in vault and floor to capture third place overall in the 11 year-old intermediate category. Alaina Perron won a silver medal in floor exercise and third place overall in 12 year-old intermediate and Alexis Kennedy won gold in vault and silver in floor to capture second place overall in 13+ intermediate.

Taylor Yanke’s bronze on the uneven bars and triad of fourth place finishes in vault, beam and floor secured a second place overall finish in the 11-year-old advance category while Kate Moggey’s trio of silver medals in vault, uneven bars and beam earned her a third place overall finish in 13+ advanced.

“These girls, along with the rest of the competitive group of gymnasts, have worked extremely hard this year and their efforts have been very well rewarded,” said Tonya Thompson, head coach of the Sapphires. “It takes great dedication and drive to achieve their goals. Seven girls attended and all seven came home with trophies as well as at least one individual apparatus medal.”