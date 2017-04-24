Don’t forget the five D’s of dodgeball: dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge.

Sound advice for anyone looking to enter the upcoming Dare to Dodge dodgeball tournament, a fundraising initiative by the Potato Fest committee in an effort to make the city’s signature event – the Portage Potato Festival – the best one ever.

“All the proceeds go to the 2017 Portage Potato Festival so we’re encouraging everybody to come out and have a lot of fun,” said Cindy McDonald, co-chair of the Portage Potato Festival committee. “It’s ‘I love the ‘80’s’ theme - of course everyone loves the ‘80’s! - so you get to dress up and there will be prizes for best team costumes.”

All proceeds will be in support of the Portage Potato Fest, which McDonald is calling the best one yet. Canadian country singer George Canyon will headline the 2017 edition of the festival followed by a wealth of local musical talent.

The round-robin style dodgeball tournament will be held on the floor of Stride Place with multiple games running simultaneously and spectators are invited to soak in the action while enjoying the event’s beer gardens.

“There’s no charge to get in, we just encourage everybody to come out for a really fun time and help support the festival,” adds McDonald.

The 18-plus event is from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., May 27 with the deadline to register set for May 15. A team requires a minimum of six players and a maximum of 10 with at least two people of each gender on the floor at all times. The entry fee is $25 per person and forms can be found at portagepotatofest.ca. Forms can be mailed into the festival’s box office or dropped off at Byte Me Computers in Portage.

