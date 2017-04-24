Blue Storm bring home gold

The U16 Storm Blue girl's volleyball team won first place this past weekend at the Pirates Volleyball Tournament at Grant Park High School in Winnipeg.

The girls started the weekend off strong finishing first in their pool and beat Team Fury in the first playoff round to advance to the semifinal against Big Sand Heat.



The semifinal went the distance, requiring a third set in which the Storm won 15-7 to earned a spot in the final against the Jr. Pilots. In the first set, the girls came out strong and took it 25-21. After a slow start cost the girls' the second set, the girls pulled out a gutsy 15-13 win to capture gold.



“It's such a privilege to have the opportunity to coach these fine young ladies. I am so proud of their hard work and dedication,” said head coach Teri Duclos. “I feel a huge sense of pride knowing how far they have come as volleyball players and have thoroughly enjoyed watching them grow as teammates and individuals.”