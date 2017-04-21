United Way holds AGM, gears up for 2017 campaign

Herald Leader

Coming up a little short in its 2016 fundraising campaign will not deter Portage Plains United Way (PPUW) from its enthusiasm in 2017 and its coming campaign.

Brent Michie of MNP read the auditor’s report and confirmed the PPUW financials are in order.

The PPUW held its 2016 AGM April 17 and signed off on its 2016 audited financial statement.

“2016 was an exciting year of growth for the Portage Plains United Way,” said Kaitlyn McDermid, board president in her report. Some highlights include expanding our Community Response Fund Grant program, gaining financial stability for our organization and coordinating a successful campaign in which we came very close to our goal and allowed us to provide our agencies with 97% of their requested funds.

McDermid thanked its executive director, Mandy Dubois, for her work citing it was Dubois’s second campaign. “She works hard to understand the needs of our community and our agencies and is working on various ways in which we can collaborate with other community groups. She is already very busy planning the 2017 campaign.

The Portage Plains United Way had great success with our special events this year. In August, we hosted our first weekday golf tournament and were very happy with the results. We look forward to it again this August as well as our other special events. We appreciate all of those who volunteer and support our events,” she said

“A huge thank you to our many donors and supporters. We could not do anything without you and we thank you for continuing to allow us to support those in our community who need help. With our community response grant we have been able to make our donor dollars go even further by supporting various community projects and initiatives such as the Oakville Day Care, The Soup Kitchen, Youth for Christ Skateboard park, and many others.

“2016 was my first full year at the helm of Portage Plains United Way and it proved to be a great year of growth for both the organization and myself,” said Dubois. “A major part of the year was spent reworking our organizations budget and finding financial stability while still maintaining our financial commitment to our member agencies and community,” added Dubois. “I am happy to say this was achieved and I look forward to continuing to refine the organization in 2017.

“For me it was a disappoint to not reach our fundraising goal in December however this experience allowed me to grow professionally and I am excited to tackle 2017 with a fresh perspective and new ideas.”

