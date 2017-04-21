Push For Change founder to address students

Herald Leader

In 1989 Joe Roberts was living under a bridge as a homeless skid row addict. On April 24 Roberts will be addressing students at École Arthur Meighen School.

When he enters Portage on Monday, it will be day 359 – he will have so pushed his shopping cart 6,581 kms - of his 517 Trans Canada odessey.

Sometimes now referred to as the “Skid Row CEO” Roberts is the founder of Push for Change and an inspirational speaker who addresses the dark and ugly side of youth homelessness. He will impress with the story of how he made changes in his life and about youth empowerment.

Roberts is travelling across Canada, pushing a shopping cart as he brings awareness and empowerment to youth, and the struggle against drug addiction and homelessness.

Robert’s journey of pushing a shopping cart 9,000 km across Canada started almost a year ago. During his stay, students will have the chance to listen to his story; from living on the streets of Vancouver and his struggle with addiction, to his triumphs as an entrepreneur and founder of Push for Change.

His message is of hope and understanding, as his engagement with the community and youth reduces harm and victimization, supports early interventions, and works towards strengthening partnerships with police.