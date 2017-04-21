Police put ICE on internet safety

Herald Leader

Guest speakers from the RCMP Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit will work with parents at a special awareness night April 27, to make cyber space a little safer for their families.

The Portage la Prairie RCMP, in partnership with the Portage la Prairie School Division, will hold the parent awareness night to discuss positive parenting strategies for dealing with social media and the internet at La Verendrye School from 7 – 8 p.m.

The purpose of the awareness night is to inform parents of present trends and risks with social media and the internet. The RCMP Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, is the RCMP cyber under cover cops trolling the internet looking for those who would exploit children in any number of ways.

The event will also have displays from community service providers, who will be on hand to present locally available resources.

Parents will also be able to win a brand new bicycle for their child, as one will be raffled off at the end of the evening.

Police say, ``We hope parents from across the school division can attend the event, and that their questions are answered. Dependent upon how well this event is received, a second will be planned, as the need to address parents’ questions with regards the internet is ever growing.