Police Blotter

The following is a summary of police activity in the Central Plains Area (Portage la Prairie, Treherne, Amaranth and the surrounding Rural Municipalities). The reporting dates are between April 10-16.

During this period police responded to 314 calls for service including: 111 traffic violations, 102 under the Highway Traffic Act, 5 vehicle collisions and 4 impaired drivers.

34 calls under provincial statues (Mental Health Act, Child Welfare Act, Coroner’s Act, 911 Act, etc.), 16 crimes against person the break down of which is 10 assaults, 2 Assault with Weapon, and 4 for Uttering Threats.

There were 33 Crimes against property incidents including 4 thefts, 3 Theft of Motor Vehicles, 19 Break and Enters and 7 for Mischiefs to Property.

Police were also involved in 44 other criminal investigations of unreported nature and 76 other police activities such as false alarms, suspicious person/vehicle, assistance given, etc.



April 10: 29 calls

Two charged in B&E

Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to the area of the CN Rail line, east of Portage la Prairie. A caller had just witnessed two male suspects break into a steel shipping container, and were now walking towards Portage la Prairie along the tracks. Police located the two suspects and arrested them for breaking and entering. They were held in police custody until such time as they could be brought before the court. Charged with breaking and entering are Alexander Trey Beaulieu, 25 and Jonah Stephen Fontaine, 21-years-old.



April 11: 55 calls

Drugs, guns, stolen property

RCMP recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested two suspects found in possession of firearms and methamphetamines in the area of Oak Bay. The vehicle had been stolen earlier in the day, and officers were able to recover a large amount of what they believe is stolen property from across the Headingley, Carman, Elie and Treherne areas. Both suspects were held in custody until such time as they could be brought before the court. Charged with numerous firearms related offences, possession of stolen property, and possession of methamphetamines are Laura Faye Buboire, 26, and David Cameron Gray, 43.



April 12: 42 calls

Car fire believed arson

At approximately 1:37 a.m., emergency services responded to a vehicle on fire on Saskatchewan Avenue and 16th Street NW. A Pontiac G6 car was left outside Panko’s Food Store overnight, where a passerby spotted flames coming from the vehicle. Portage Fire Department were able to extinguish the blaze and confirmed there had been no occupants within the vehicle. Police believe the vehicle was intentionally set on fire, and are now looking for suspects.

April 14: 63 calls

Charged with impaired

Shortly after 7:30 pm, while patrolling Hwy. 1, Westman Traffic Services observed a vehicle quickly approaching their unmarked police vehicle from behind. The officers were passed by the vehicle travelling at 159 km/h, at which point they turned on their lights and sirens and began to catch up. As the suspect approached PR 240, the driver lost control of the vehicle and spun out through the ditch. Officers were able to take the male driver, 49, into custody, and quickly determined that he was intoxicated. The driver’s subsequent breath samples were nearing double the legal limit. The accused will be facing numerous traffic offences in addition to impaired operation of a motor vehicle; the vehicle will be impounded for a minimum of 30 days at the owner’s expense.



April 15: 51 calls

Multiple 4 St. NW B&Es

Portage la Prairie RCMP were responding to multiple break and enters around the 600 block area of 4th Street NW. Sheds, garages and vehicle were rummaged through by unidentified suspects. Investigators are asking that residents in the area ensure that their vehicles are locked, and any out-buildings are secured.

April 16: 19 calls

A motorist was observed travelling at 140 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Hwy 16. The male driver (34 years old) was issued a fine in the amount of $573.50.



Alcohol involved in fatality

At approximately 5:30 pm Portage la Prairie emergency services were called to a single vehicle collision on PR 242, south of Bagot. Once on scene officers discovered that the 61-year old male driver, and sole occupant, had been ejected from the vehicle. Investigators believe the driver lost control of the vehicle, which entered the ditch and rolled. Alcohol and failing to wear a seat belt are believed to be contributing factors in the fatal collision.



If you have any information that could lend assistance in the investigation of these crimes or others, please contact your local RCMP, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and www.manitobacrimestoppers.com