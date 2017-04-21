PCRC celebrates Earth Day

Herald Leader

The Portage la Prairie Community Revitalization Corporation (PCRC) is leading the green charge for Earth Day here on Saturday.

Stefanie McKim, PCRC community engagement coordinator said Wednesday, “we have over 1,700 people registered to conduct clean-ups throughout our city.”

PCRC is coordinating a number of Earth Day initiatives to help beautify our community. Anyone can receive clean-up supplies by contacting PCRC. “We are also running a contest with RONA, to win a $100 gift card.”

Additionally, the PCRC will be at the Home & Business Expo on Saturday.

“We are collecting small electronics to be recycled, and plastic bags. Those who bring in these items will receive a reusable canvas bag, or other giveaways while supplies last,” said McKim.