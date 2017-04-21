Leadercast: building leaders worth following

Herald Leader

Every organization needs them...the good ones recognize learning and training opportunities and build their group from within.

Enter Leadercast: a world-class opportunity to listen to proven leaders who strive to raise their standard of leadership.

To be held at Portage Evangelical Church May 5, organizer Jerome Dondo says this is an event. “It is for anybody in any type of leadership position from business executives, sole proprietors to head of households. It touches all aspects of human relations, in a sense,” he says.

The theme this year is “Powered by Purpose” and listed by Forbes as being one of the must see events.

Leadercast is broadcast in Atlanta, U.S.A. and is expected to attract over 100,000 attendees worldwide with its live simulcast.

This is possibly the first public simulcast in Portage la Prairie. “I did host it as a private event last year,” says Dondo. “It has been in Manitoba for a few years.

Scheduled speakers will help map, through professional and personal experience, effective leadership skills and techniques including employee engagement, effective management principles, team building and leadership styles, to name a few topics.

“Much of it is based on human interaction and how to work with other people,” says Dondo. “These speakers are well-known for their communication skills.”

Each speaker will present for about 30 minutes from their perspective on powered by purpose.”

If you are looking to improve your leadership skills, learning to better help in what you are involved in, Leadercast will pinpoint aspects in your station of life that will help.

Tickets are $175 which includes lunch and refreshments.

It starts at 8 a.m. with parking across the street from the church at 72 3 St. N.E.

To purchase tickets contact Dondo at 204-379-2868 or by email jerome@dondocpa.ca

