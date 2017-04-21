An invite to tea!

The 2017 PCI grad class will hold its annual graduation tea on Sunday, April 30, from 2-4 p.m. in PCI’s west gym. This year the theme is a “Country Carnival”. There will be tea, coffee and dainties and of course the popular bake sale, lots of silent auction and raffle prizes. Raffle tickets are only $2 and can be purchased beforehand from any of the graduates, or they can be purchased at the tea. The silent auction tickets will be available at the event for only $5. Admission to the Grad Tea is free. This is a great family event for everyone to come out and enjoy!