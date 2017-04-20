Get those paddles ready.

The Canada Day Dragon Boat Festival on Crescent Lake is just around the corner and individuals are encouraged to begin registering their teams for the third annual event in support of the Canadian Cancer Society.

“It’s a lot of fun and there’s no experience necessary,” said Jennifer Roy, Canadian Cancer Society’s community representative for Portage la Prairie. “All teams get to practice during the morning of the event and registration includes boats and all equipment.”

That competition rewards not only the fastest race times but the top fundraisers as well. Last year’s event pulled in nearly $24,000 for cancer research and organizers are hoping to surpass that sum during the 2017 edition of the festival.

Registration costs $400 per team and 11-13 individuals are required to enter a team. Ten people are needed for rowing, one for drumming along with a few substitutes for when the going gets tough.

The track is 500m long and racers will get a minimum of three races. That number can climb depending on the success of the team. The festivities take place throughout Canada Day on Crescent Lake and teams can enter as all male, all female, mixed and under 17 mixed. The mixed teams require a minimum of four racers of each gender in the boat at all times.

Following the races, the festival will conclude with a supper and beer gardens at Island Park. To register a team online visit cancer.ca/dragonboat and select the Portage la Prairie option. For more information contact Roy at jroy@mb.cancer.ca or Dave McKnight at dmcknight@md.cancer.ca.