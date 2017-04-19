Rumble in the rink

A wealth of wrestling talent is heading to Portage la Prairie.

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) tag team champion and third generation wrestler David Hart Smith will be headlining a card budding with talent right here at Stride Place this June.

“The lineup of talent here is the first of it’s kind,” explains Tony Condello, wrestling promoter. “The collection of talent is amazing and this show is not going to Winnipeg or Brandon. It’s coming to Portage la Prairie and this is the only southern Manitoba stop for this tour.”

Accompanying Hart Smith on the card is 6-foot-8, 320 lbs Brody Steele, Nick Foti who appeared on Amazing Race Canada along with The Mighty Midgets and Ladies in Action.

The ice at Stride Place will be removed and give way to a wrestling ring for the June 10 event. Condello has a long history of giving back to the communities he hosts events in and the Portage tour stop is no different. Part of the event’s proceeds will be in support of local organization Recreational Opportunities for Kids (ROK). ROK is a program that helps children from underprivileged families participate in youth sports.

“ROK does a lot of great work for the community and makes sure youth here have access to recreation,” he added.

Winnipeg-based promoter Tony Condello is familiar with Portage and has brought a number of WWE superstars to the city. In June of ‘96, he brought a card to the former Centennial Arena – now the BDO Centre – that featured Chris Jerico, Lance Storm and former wrestler, turned actor, Edge.

Tickets for the June 10 event are $20 general admission and $10 12 and under and available for purchase at Stride Place. Tickets will also be sold at the door the day of the event at $25 each and $15 12 and under.

