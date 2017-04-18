Chapman named MJHL player of the week

Portage la Prairie netminder Kurtis Chapman has been named the Manitoba Junior Hockey League's Recycle Everywhere Player of the Week.

The 19-year-old product of Airdrie, Alta., posted a perfect 3-0 record to bring the Terriers within one win of capturing their third consecutive the Turnbull Cup.

The 6-foot-1, 180 lbs backstop posted a .930 save percentage to go along with an impressive 1.94 goals against average while stopping 80 of 86 shots faced over the three games.