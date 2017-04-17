by Ted Meseyton

Today, some thoughts from my scrapbook and roses! How commercialized we’ve become with Easter eggs and bunnies, yet not much mention that Easter is the result of a special day we call Good Friday that occurred over 2,000 years ago.

Say it with flowers

This great expression is promoted by florists and gardeners and I like it too. Rarely seen but superbly beautiful is a delightful Easter cactus in bloom, but that’s another story.

What a pity that flowers can utter no sound yet they have a way of expressing themselves. Think of roses such as “Never Alone.” A portion of proceeds from this resilient Canadian rose with stunning bi-coloured red and white blooms helps ensure cancer patients and their families are ‘never alone’ in their journey. Never Alone Foundation is a national registered charity committed to improving the lives of people affected by cancer.

Meet Canadian Shield, a new rose introduction this year. This rose is the first in the 49th Parallel Series developed by the Canadian Nursery and Landscape Association in conjunction with the Vineland, Ontario Research Station. Promoted as rose of the year for 2017, Canadian Shield will produce stunning deep red double blooms with up to forty-five petals each. Canadian Shield’s glossy reddish-green foliage shows virtually no disease damage. Even late into the year its leaves are resistant to black spot and powdery mildew. Magnificent Canadian Shield rose is the triumphant result of decades of work by many Canadian breeders.

Both Never Alone and Canadian Shield roses are prairie hardy and will make an outstanding performance in our southern Manitoba zone 3 flower gardens. Each is available this spring at nurseries across the nation, including our own local Jeffries’ Nurseries located just a few kilometres east of city centre on the TransCanada Highway.

The message of Easter Lilies

It cannot be written in the past tense. It is a message for today and the days and years to come. Easter is a sweet reminder of hope and faith and love that is bestowed to us at springtime bringing blessings from above. An Easter lily is probably the most easily recognized potted flowering plant and is programmed by growers to coincide with the Easter season.

Magnificent flowers so often said,

At Easter time, at Easter time,

Turn our way their lily-white heads,

At joyous Easter time.

Each opening bud as though to say,

Good people ’tis a joyous, holy day,

For Christ is risen so the angels say,

At happy Easter time.

The year ahead, what will it bring?

At least we’re certain that it’s spring,

Rains may splash the earth below,

But the Master’s touch doth overflow.

Easter horseradish dressing

In a bowl combine ½ cup mayonnaise, ½ cup of plain yogurt, 2 tablespoons of minced chives or onion top greens, one tablespoon of prepared horseradish, and one teaspoon poppy seeds. Blend together and then stir in ¼ cup or so of skim milk. Mix well and chill in the fridge an hour or two, so ingredients have a chance to permeate together. Makes 1½ cups of salad dressing.

This is Ted Meseyton the Singing Gardener and Grow-It Poet from the City of Portage la Prairie: Great and Growing – Good Things Happening!© As I wander through the woodland, there’s a path I love to trod, To get away from a scary world’s rush and to be alone with God.

singinggardener@mts.net

