Roquette building relationships

by Vern May

Roquette representatives were in town yesterday to share information with local producers about how they might be able to cash in on opportunity.

Dr. Pierangelo Marconi, the Global Category Manager for Special Raw Materials from Italy and John Buch the Grain Department Manager from Roquette’s operation in Keoluk, Iowa, met with provincial producers to explain Roquette is looking for long term relationships with Manitoba producers to fill their demand for 125,000 tonnes of yellow peas per year.

In 2017, working through the Manitoba pulse growers association, they will be overseeing the testing of four varieties of peas this growing season to start building inventory over the next two years to prepare for the start of production.

Roquette explained the company’s perspective in avoiding cross-contamination of product if peas are grown on land the year after soybeans; sensitivity, and crop rotations.

Those producers interested to explore a contract opportunity with Roquette are directed to get in touch with Dennis Lange, industry development specialist – pulses at 204-324-4383

