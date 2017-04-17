RCMP investigate fatal rollover on PR 242

The Daily Graphic

An Easter Sunday rollover in the RM of North Norfolk has left one man dead.

At about 5:30 p.m. April 16, Portage La Prairie RCMP responded to a single vehicle rollover on PR 242 at Municipal Road 60 N., located 10 kms south of the TransCanada Hwy. On scene, officers found a SUV in the ditch and discovered that the driver had been ejected. A 61-year-old male driver, from the RM of North Norfolk, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators believe the driver, who was southbound on PR 242 at the time, lost control of his vehicle, entered the ditch and rolled.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol is believed to be a factor.