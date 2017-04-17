Portage getting noticed, promoted

Herald leader

A recent Shindico Realty Inc. tweet is promoting Portage la Prairie particularly for prime retail development in retail heavy west Portage.

Shindico is advertising property situated on the Trans Canada Highway with direct access and excellent visibility.

“Portage la Prairie is a progressive community strategically situated in the centre of the country, in the heart of the richest agricultural belt in Manitoba. French-based Roquette will begin construction in 2017 on a new $400 million pea processing plant in Portage la Prairie. It will be the largest plant of its kind in the world and one of the largest private-sector investments in the history of Manitoba.”