It’s been a successful start to the badminton season for Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) Grade 11 student Justice Bryson – who has yet to drop a game, let alone a match.

After last week’s tournament victory, Bryson has improved to a perfect 23-0 on the court while handily knocking off any and all competition.

“She’s a Grade 11 student that has moved up into the varsity ranks and is doing unbelievably well,” said Trevor Shackleton, coach of the PCI badminton team. “I’m not sure she’s given up more than 17 points (in a game). “She’s got an amazing drop shot, her court awareness is exceptional and she has a lot of endurance so she wears everybody out.”

Perhaps more impressive than the winning streak is the commitment to improving that the high school student is constantly displays. Despite seemingly winning at ease, the Grade 11 student is always working at developing more weapons on the court.

“She’s probably her own worst critic,” added Shackleton. “She’s constantly tweaking and working and changing things all the time so that it keeps her opponents off balance.

In the three tournaments, there have been lots of girls that she has played twice or three times, so you can get familiar with your opponent. She has been really good at adapting and changing depending on how things are going during the game.”

The coach credit’s Bryson’s multi-tooled attack for her impressive start to the season, noting that the teen’s smash shot and deep clear are among the best in the league – but it’s her drop shot that makes her so dangerous.

Bryson will look to continue her court dominance at the upcoming regional tournament where she will look to advance to the zone championships.