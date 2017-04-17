Sports Local Hockey

Big Four’s big winners

Pictured (Back Row: l-r) Terry Thompson, Matt Bayduza, Andrew Brown, Shawn Cabak, Skylar Hay, Terry Nichol, Ryan Palas. (Front Row) Mike Bottoms, Wesley Huber, Jorin Bousque, Donny Smoke, Curtis Cusack. (Brian Oliver/The Graphic)

Team Canad Inns are the 2016/17 Big Four Hockey League champions after knocking of team Hub International 12-8 last week in the league final.

Canad Inns posted a league best 12-6 record in the Big Four regular season before going undefeated throughout the playoff round.

This marks the third straight season team Canad Inns has won the league championship.



