Terriers even up MJ final

The Portage Terriers evened up the Manitoba Junior Hockey League Turnbull Cup championship series at 2-2, after downing the OCN Blizzard 4-3 in overtime Thursday night at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie.

Chase Brakel was the OT hero, sliding the game winner underneath the pads of Blizzard goalie Brett Epp with just over three minutes left in the first extra frame.

Game 5 is set for Sunday in OCN.