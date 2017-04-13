Treherne RCMP respond to several break and enters

At about 2:45 a.m. April 11, Treherne RCMP officers were alerted to an alarm at a service station in St. Claude. Officers discovered the front door smashed and the cash register stolen. Only 45 minutes later police received another alarm, this one from a convenience store in Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes. Upon arrival, they found that the store had also been broken into.

Store security cameras captured two suspects smashing the front window and entering the store. The suspects are then seen exiting the store with cigarettes and getting into a white pickup truck believed stolen from the Mariapolis area.

One suspect is described as being in his early 20s with medium build, short hair, sideburns, wearing dark coloured clothing, a camouflaged baseball cap and white runners. The second suspect is also described as having a medium build, dark coloured clothing and white runners.