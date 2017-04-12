Terriers weather storm

We've got ourselves a series.

The Portage Terriers struck back in the Game 3 of the MJHL championship final, knocking off the OCN Blizzard 3-2 tonight at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie.

Takato Cox scored a pair of goals, including the game winner 6:28 into the third period to break a 2-2 tie. Ty Enns sprung Cox with a breakaway pass and the Redondo Beach, Cali., native made no mistake, as he blasted a slap shot over the glove hand of OCN goalie Brett Epps and off the crossbar and in.

The Terriers look to even the series tomorrow night, Game 4 set for 7:30 p.m. at Stride Place.