Shwaluk named league's top defenceman

PCI Saints rookie defenceman Kiera Shwaluk took home the Winnipeg Women's High School Hockey League's WFP Division's top defender award at last night's 21st Annual WWHSHL Excellence and Leadership Awards Gala in Winnipeg.

The Grade 11 student notched 10 goals and 17 assists for 27 points in 22 games played on the Saints' back end, while still being a force defensively. The Portage la Prairie native was new to the Saints this year and quickly became a leader on the blueline.

Teammate Hailee Morisseau received a graduating player scholarship as part of the WWHSL Leadership Awards.

PCI's Morgan Klassen and Bailey Grantham were finalists for the League's Top Goaltender and MVP awards respectively.

