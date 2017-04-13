With the roller derby season not far off, local derby league Plap City Rollers are preparing for their annual Roller Derby Bootcamp in conjunction with Winnipeg Roller Derby League that teaches the roller derby basics from beginners to advanced skill levels.

“It is an all inclusive sport - regardless of height, weight, age, gender or profession,” explains Jocelyne Durand, long time board member of the Plap City Rollers. “We want everyone to know we are a family sport with leagues made up of junior skaters, mixed along with ladies and men only.”

Interested participants are encouraged to attend the free bootcamp at the Portage Curling Club at the Canad Inns - which is open to all ages and abilities – where equipment will be provided for those interested in testing their crossovers on the derby track.

“The sport is highly strategic but easy to understand at a fundamental level,” explains Tina Jansen, founder of the Plap City Roller league who now skates for the Winnipeg All Stars under the alias Girlmeat. “If you want to watch and learn all the ins and outs and get the strategies and crazy plays we execute you can find so much joy in that. Or, if you want to watch on the basic level for the fast skating, jumps, hits and general high-paced sport - then you can enjoy it at that level as well.”

Locally the Headstone Honey’s are the lone roller derby team that skates in the Plap City Rollers League, and play games weekly through the summer months taking on teams from Winnipeg, Brandon and even as far as Saskatchewan.

“I think new spectators might enjoy the speed and physicality of the action and the fun that seems to pervade everything,” said long-time fan Phil Dunn. “It’s here in town, so there’s no need to go to Winnipeg. And they clobber each other but yet there’s a spirit of fun about it.”

The Plap City Rollers are hoping to launch teams of men, children and mixed players along with growing the existing Headstone Honey team and encourage anyone interested to attend next month’s bootcamp, set for May 7. For more information contact Jocelyne Durand of the Plap City Rollers at 204-239-1319.

Derby 101

Roller Derby is a full-contact, five on five sport that plays two 30-minute halves with two-minute sub-periods known as “Jams.” Each team has four blockers and one jammer. The goal is to try and get your team’s jammer past the other team’s blockers to score points while at the same time preventing the opponents jammer from passing. The number of points scored by a jammer is equal to the number of blockers passed. Whichever team’s jammer gets ahead of the pack at the start of a jam is established as the “lead jammer. The lead jammer has the ability to end a jam at any time by signalling the referee for strategical purposes: usually to prevent the other team from scoring in a jam.