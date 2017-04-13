KAP spring advisory council meeting Thursday

Keystone Agricultural Producers will hold its spring advisory council meeting April 20, at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie beginning at 9:30 a.m.

The meeting will open with president’s remarks and general manager’s report leading to Mike Lesiuk, Manitoba Agriculture at around 10:30 a.m. Talking to next policy framework.

A guest speaker from Manitoba Agriculture will provide a comprehensive overview of the work done in planning for the next policy framework for agriculture.