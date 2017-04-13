KAP spring advisory council meeting Thursday
Keystone Agricultural Producers will hold its spring advisory council meeting April 20, at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie beginning at 9:30 a.m.
The meeting will open with president’s remarks and general manager’s report leading to Mike Lesiuk, Manitoba Agriculture at around 10:30 a.m. Talking to next policy framework.
A guest speaker from Manitoba Agriculture will provide a comprehensive overview of the work done in planning for the next policy framework for agriculture.
Resolutions addressing current and emerging issues in the agriculture industry will be presented after lunch with a cross-province update at about 2 p.m.