Disturbance call leads to weapons, drug seizure

Stolen vehicle leads police to the seizure of prohibited firearms and methamphetamines

The Daily Graphic

At about 10:30 a.m. April 11th, Portage la Prairie RCMP responded to a call of a disturbance in the Oak Bay area and discovered a pick-up truck matching the description of a vehicle stolen overnight.

Upon confirming the vehicle was stolen, police arrested the driver Laura Faye Buboire, 26, for possession of property obtained by crime. She was taken into custody, while a male suspect, David Cameron Gray, 43, located in a nearby home, was also arrested for possession of stolen property.

A search of the vehicle and suspects resulted in further criminal charges being laid. The two accused were found to be in possession of two sawed-off hunting rifles, various bladed weapons, methamphetamines, and a considerable amount items believed to be stolen property.

Police now want to talk to business and property owners in and around Treherne, Carman, Elie and Headingley. Victims of property crimes in those areas, who were broken into overnight, are encouraged to contact their local police detachment, as their property may have been recovered in this incident.

Buboire and Gray were both held in custody until they appeared in court. Both face charges for unsafe storage of firearms, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon obtained by crime, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, tampering with the serial number of a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of methamphetamine.

Portage la Prairie RCMP are continuing to intervene in drug activity within our community, but they can’t do it alone. If you notice suspicious activity in your neighbourhood, or suspect drug trafficking is taking place, please contact your local police detachment. Anonymous tips can be made through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and www.manitobacrimestoppers.com . Tips leading to the arrest and prosecution of drug traffickers can earn cash awards.