Roquette building relationships

By Vern May

PRED executive director

Roquette representatives were in town yesterday to share information with local producers about how they might be able to cash in on the opportunity at hand.

Dr. Pierangelo Marconi, the Global Category Manager for Special Raw Materials from Italy and John Buch the Grain Department Manager from Roquette’s operation in Keoluk, Iowa were in town yesterday to meet with producers from across the Province. What they stressed is that they are looking for long-term relationships with Manitoba producers to fill their demand for 125,000 tonnes of yellow peas per year.

In 2017, working through the Manitoba pulse growers association, they will be overseeing the testing of four varieties of peas this growing season with an eye on starting to amass their inventory over the next two years to prepare for the start of production.

The primary consideration from the company’s perspective is avoiding residual contact with allergenic product – a cross-contamination of product that could occur if peas are grown on land the year after soybeans have been grown. There is also a sensitivity to gluten, so rotations with wheat are not preferred, but are somewhat more easily addressed through the cleaning process.

Those producers interested to explore a contract opportunity with Roquette are directed to get in touch with Dennis Lange, Industry Development Specialist – Pulses at 204-324-4383