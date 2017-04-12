It must have been an anxious few days for Portager Titto Omana leading up to last month’s 2017 Manitoba Amateur Bodybuilding Association’s provincial qualifier. Omana had dedicated the previous year of his life in preparation for the event.

“Two days before the competition I was 195 lbs,” explains Omana. “I don’t know how I gained so much weight, I wasn’t supposed to be 195 lbs. I dedicated a whole year to this day and two days prior to the show I gained that weight.”

The 29-year-old native of Kerala, India - who trains out of the Central Plains Rec Plex at Southport - devised a plan with his trainer and was determined to cut the excess weight by show time.

“I had to swim for eight hours a day, cut down on my water intake and just eat a couple bites of broccoli,” Omana said of his drastic weight-loss efforts. “It was the hardest time in my whole life – my trainer had a lot of expectations on me and when I gained that extra weight he wasn’t happy with me and I wasn’t happy.”

Fortunately for Omana, he managed to drop his weight to 180 lbs come event weigh-ins and captured first place in the competition’s middleweight category, and will now compete in the provincial event later this year.

To prepare for the event, Omana began working a year prior to the competition, culminating with a strict 17-week diet that consisted of chicken, fish, egg whites, broccoli, beans and some oats and a cup of rice for carbs.

“It was pretty easy for the first few weeks. You’re like, ‘okay, I can do this for 17 weeks.’ But after four to six weeks your mind starts playing with your body. I had to isolate myself,” he said. “I didn’t know how it goes here in Canada (he said of the body building competitions), so I was training really hard. I wasn’t giving up on anything. I was absolutely strict on my diet and my workouts.”

Omana, who came to Canada in 2012 before moving to Portage the following year, would spend three hours a day in the gym between weight training and cardio sessions – noting that something like this would not be possible without nearly unhuman-like dedication and preparation.

“You can’t eat (what you want), you can’t go out with your friends, you do absolutely nothing – just (stick to your diet) and train,” Omana added. “That makes the victory more sweet to me. To me this is on the international stage because I’m coming from India.”

Omana picked up the weightlifting hobby as a teen back in India, and got back into it in his mid-twenty’s – and credits much of his life successes to what he has learned from the sport.

“It’s not just (about) winning competitions,” he said, “It gives me the confidence in life and it gives me routine. When you have a strong body you have a strong mind. Now I know that I can win, I’m really confident doing more shows. I want to do the provincials and try and get bigger and make Portage la Prairie proud.

Hopefully I am able to motivate more people to go to the gym and be fit and get in shape – that will be a great reward for me. No dream is impossible if you have the will to do it.”

The Manitoba Amateur Bodybuilding Provincial Championships is set for June 10 at the Pantages Theatre in Winnipeg.