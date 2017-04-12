Bombers break silence on violence against women

Winnipeg Blue Bomber linebacker Ian Wild (left) and center Matthias Goossen (right) visited Portage Collegiate Institute Tuesday afternoon as part of an initiative by the Bombers, Manitoba government and the Status of Women Canada to Break the Silence on Violence against Women. The program sees Bomber players travel to area schools and hold educational workshops for the students. In the initiative’s inaugural year, Bombers players visited 10 high schools in Manitoba and delivered an assembly and a workshop at each, reaching more than 5,000 youth in the process.