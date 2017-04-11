“Talks” may result in CPG buyer

The Daily Graphic

While the fog hasn’t yet publicly lifted at what went wrong to send Canadian Prairie Garden Puree Inc. (CPG) of Portage la Prairie into receivership, the company has won another award.

Food in Canada has recognized CPG with a 2017 Leadership Award. The award recognizes Canadian food and beverage companies for their achievements in growth, innovation, stewardship, community and industry leadership and health and wellness.

Canadian Prairie Garden Purees’ approach to creating puréed products with “more goodness” has greatly enhanced their customers’ health and wellness choices.

It was rumoured last week producers, some of them owed money by CPG, were in talks to purchase the assets of the bankrupt company. A source close to the real information has told The Daily Graphic, “there are talks underway.”

The knowlegeable source would not elaborate if it is local producers at the negotiating table, the government with bail out dollars or a third party interest.