Roll over claims Sandy Bay man

Change text size for the story

Herald Leader

Sandy Bay Dakota Ojibway Police Service (DOPS) continue to investigate an April 7 single vehicle accident that took the life of a 54-year-old Sandy Bay man.

At 12:42 p.m. April 7, Sandy Bay Dakota Ojibway Police Service (DOPS) received a call of a single vehicle roll over on Main Rd .in Sandy Bay First Nation.

Sandy Bay DOPS members located a single vehicle on its roof. Local EMS, Sandy Bay fire department as well as Amaranth RCMP members attended to assist.

Initial investigation revealed the eastbound truck lost control and rolled on the south side of Main Rd.

The driver of the truck and sole occupant, a 54-year-old male from Sandy Bay, Manitoba, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police continue to investigate. Weather and road conditions do not appear to have been factors.