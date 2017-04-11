Maple sap first run high in quality and quantity

by Ted Meseyton

The first run for harvesting sap from maple trees on the Portage Plains has come and gone. Tree sap runs best when night time temps are below freezing and weather remains cool.

Will there be a second run?

We’ll probably know better by the time you read this. One local maple syrup producer, Mitch Omichinski, has already been to task putting this year’s first run of sap through reverse osmosis, then followed by the boiling process. His wife, Linda, tells me that normally there can be three runs. She describes the first run this year as a good one for sap both in quality and quantity; similar to a couple years ago when there were two harvests. If a second run happens this year, night temps need to drop below freezing and stay cool.

According to Linda, “you don’t know if there’ll be a second or third run until it’s over. It depends on many factors such as whether it’s sunny or cloudy, the air pressure and humidity, so we just go with what Mother Nature gives us. It’s warming up too quickly. Climate change is affecting everything. It seems the maple sap season can be over before it even gets started.”

Maple syrup extract makes the news

Could maple syrup help cut use of antibiotics and defeat bacteria in future? Researchers in Montreal have discovered that an extract made from maple syrup stripped of its sugar and water shows potential for making antibiotics more effective against disease-causing bacteria. According to laboratory experiments by researchers at McGill University, a combination of maple syrup extract with common antibiotics could lead to lower antibiotic usage. Overuse of antibiotics fuels the emergence of drug-resistant bacteria, which has become a major public-health concern worldwide.

The research team prepared a concentrated extract of maple syrup that consists mainly of phenolic compounds. Maple syrup, made by concentrating the sap from maple trees is a rich source of phenolic compounds. By itself, the extract was mildly effective in combating bacteria. But the maple syrup extract was particularly effective when applied in combination with antibiotics.

More tests are underway

“We would have to do in vivo (studies that are in vivo are those in which the effects of various biological entities are tested on whole, living organisms, usually animals, including humans, and plants as opposed to a partial or dead organism.) tests, and eventually clinical trials, before we can say what the effect would be in humans,” said the team leader, “but the findings suggest a potentially simple and effective approach for reducing antibiotic usage.” The scientist continued “I could even see maple syrup extract being incorporated eventually for example, into the capsules of antibiotics.”

All maple syrup samples used in the study were purchased at local markets in Montreal then frozen until the beginning of each experiment, which involved a series of steps to produce the phenolic-rich extract compounds that also play an important role in the growth and development of plants by helping them to defend against pathogens.

Inappropriate and overuse of antibiotics has led to the emergence of drug-resistant strains and superbugs - a major public health problem that is in urgent need of solutions. The researchers made their discoveries from working with lab-based colonies of bacteria. But they hope the maple syrup extract will have the same effect on bacterial infections in human patients. Studies have also been done checking out the potential for cranberry derivatives to fight infection-causing bacteria.

Best planting days close at hand

Eager gardeners want to plant something and here are the best close at hand days according to the moon. This coming Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, April 9, 10 and 11 are favourable days for seeding peppers (soak pepper seeds first for two or three days) tomatoes, cole crops, squash, zucchini, watermelon, cantaloupe and annual flowers indoors or in the greenhouse. Aforesaid dates are also ideal for depositing seeds of salad greens such as leaf lettuce, cress, baby kale, parsley and spinach in outdoor soil.

Best dates according to the moon for seeding radishes, onion sets and garlic cloves outdoors are April 12-13 and 16-18. Consider aforesaid third quarter dates when moonlight is receding and avoid getting all tops and stringy radish roots. Sow seeds thinly in soil enriched with lots of organic matter and plenty of moisture during cool weather; a time when radish leaf eating flea beetles are few and far between or not yet present. Otherwise, apply floating row cover.



