Trio of Saints nominated for league awards

It doesn’t seem like Bailey Grantham is finished adding to her already impressive collection of high school hockey hardware.

The Grade 12 PCI student is in the running for the Winnipeg Women’s High School Hockey League Winnipeg Free Press Division Most Valuable Player.

The Portage la Prairie native led her team to a first place finish in league standings in the regular season with an impressive 31 goals and 50 points in 22 games played along with 12 more points in five postseason appearances.

Teammates Morgan Klassen and Kiera Shwaluk are also in contention for some league hardware. Klassen has a good shot at taking home the league’s top goalie award after posting an 11-2 record and 1.18 Goals Against Average along with six shutouts.

Shwaluk is up for top defender, the Grade 11 PCI student played in all situations on the back end and can move the puck out of her zone with the best in the league, tallying 17 assists and 27 points on the year.

The WWHSHL will announce the award winners at the upcoming 21st annual Excellence and Leadership Awards Gala on April 12.