RCMP rescue child from accident

Officer pulls child from flipped vehicle in ditch filled with water

Police say woman driver, 29, impaired - charged with Impaired operation of motor vehicle

The Daily Graphic

Fast action by an RCMP officer Friday may very well have saved the life of a one-year-old child involved in a single vehicle roll over

Shortly before lunch Friday, Portage la Prairie RCMP were dispatched to a traffic collision on Saskatchewan Ave. E. and found a vehicle lying in the ditch on its side.

Officers arrived within minutes and observed a vehicle lying on its driver’s side in a ditch filled with water. A child could be heard screaming from the vehicle.

Officers looked inside the vehicle and could see that an infant, still strapped to his car seat, was partially submerged in freezing cold water. Police say one of the officers removed his safety equipment and climbed into the vehicle through the broken front passenger side window. Upon reaching the child in the back seat, the officer was required to cut the child free from his child seat.

Once removed, the one-year-old infant was immediately taken to hospital by other officers.

Officers spoke with the driver who was at the scene and determined that her vehicle, carrying five occupants in total, lost control and rolled into the ditch. Her 29-year-old female passenger was thrown from the vehicle and two young girls aged two and one,involved in the accident, were taken to hospital.

“Our officers acted quickly that evening and saved a young life” said Inspector Rick Head, Officer in Charge of the Portage la Prairie detachment. “This incident also speaks to the dangers of impaired driving, this could have resulted in a tragic loss of life. We are thankful that only minor injuries were sustained and that everyone has since been released from hospital.”

RCMP have charged a 29-year-old female from Portage La Prairie with Driving while Disqualified, Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Impaired Operation over 80mg% and with Failing to Comply with Probation. She has been remanded into custody and scheduled to appear in court in Portage La Prairie Monday.

RCMP is not releasing her name to protect the identity of the children involved and continue to investigate.