Male, female Caps dole out year end hardware

The Central Plains Midget AAA Capitals held their year end awards banquet last week at the Canad Inns in Portage la Prairie. Both the male and female teams were presented with their respective awards.

The male Caps award winners:



Zak Smith – most assists

Reilly Funk – playoff MVP

Jayson Brooks – sportsmanship and leadership, 100 club

Jared Hulme – best defensive player, best scholastic average

Joey Moffatt – most points, MVP

Brandon Kochen – most improved

Jaxon Blight – most gentlemanly

Lane Taylor – 100 club



*100 Club - 100 career games played for the midget Caps’ organization



The female Caps award winners:



Marisa Fraser – MVP, sportsmanship and leadership

Chloe Snaith – MVP, top defensive player

Fallon Sholdice – most improved

Janelle Delaquis – most improved

Lindsey Rutherford – top defensive player

Brooke Roeges – sportsmanship and leadership

Lauren Blight – coaches award

Amy Klippenstein – coaches award, top scorer (tied)

Megan Ferg – top scorer (tied), top rookie

Halle Edwards – top scorer (tied), most assists, top rookie, playoff MVP

Maegan Inman – top scorer (tied)