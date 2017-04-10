Male, female Caps dole out year end hardware
The Central Plains Midget AAA Capitals held their year end awards banquet last week at the Canad Inns in Portage la Prairie. Both the male and female teams were presented with their respective awards.
The male Caps award winners:
Zak Smith – most assists
Reilly Funk – playoff MVP
Jayson Brooks – sportsmanship and leadership, 100 club
Jared Hulme – best defensive player, best scholastic average
Joey Moffatt – most points, MVP
Brandon Kochen – most improved
Jaxon Blight – most gentlemanly
Lane Taylor – 100 club
*100 Club - 100 career games played for the midget Caps’ organization
The female Caps award winners:
Marisa Fraser – MVP, sportsmanship and leadership
Chloe Snaith – MVP, top defensive player
Fallon Sholdice – most improved
Janelle Delaquis – most improved
Lindsey Rutherford – top defensive player
Brooke Roeges – sportsmanship and leadership
Lauren Blight – coaches award
Amy Klippenstein – coaches award, top scorer (tied)
Megan Ferg – top scorer (tied), top rookie
Halle Edwards – top scorer (tied), most assists, top rookie, playoff MVP
Maegan Inman – top scorer (tied)