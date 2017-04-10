Doc Walker announce Portage show

“Songs & Stories from The Heartland” May 27 at Glesby Centre in Portage La Prairie

Canadian country icons, Doc Walker today announced a special hometown performance at the Glesby Centre in Portage La Prairie, taking place on May 27. Situated back in the location where it all began, the show is set to the theme of the band’s latest single, “Songs & Stories from The Heartland” to celebrate the release the brand new album Weathervane. The performance will feature Chris Thorsteinson, Dave Wasyliw and Dave Casey on guitar.

The new album, Weathervane, debuted March 31. The first single from the new record, “Heart of the Heartland” pays homage to small town pride across the country. The song was inspired by hometown pride, fond memories of youth and continuing to find new inspiration in one’s roots, in this case, Portage la Prairie, Manitoba and Winnipeg, which has long been home for bandmates Dave Wasyliw and Chris Thorsteinson.

“Weathervane to me is a reflection of the amazingly crazy life we've lived. I am one of those guys that never left his home town, yet had the opportunity to travel the world. I've seen Canada from coast to coast many times throughout the years staring out the windows of vans, old buses, new buses, trains and planes, and every time I'm shocked by the beauty of our country, but my heart has always been in the Prairies,” says lead singer, Chris Thorsteinson.

In addition to taking listeners on a trip through the heartland, they can expect to hear new material from the album including, “Sicka Whiskey”, an uptempo track that laments drinking away the pain of heartbreak, as well as “Dollar Store Cashier”, a passionate song about being someone’s hero and rescuing someone from the course their life is on.

With over 20 Top 10 singles in total, Doc Walker is one of the most recognized Canadian country acts of the past two decades. The group has received multiple Canadian Country Music Awards, including Fans’ Choice, Group or Duo of the Year, CMT Video of the Year, Single of the Year, and Country Music Program or Special of the Year. In addition, Doc Walker has been nominated for several JUNO Awards for Country Album of the Year, including a win in 2009 for the album Beautiful Life.

Following a busy winter which saw the group take to the CP Holiday Train and perform at the Heritage Classic in their hometown of Winnipeg, Doc Walker are gearing up for Dauphin Countryfest (MB) in June, Murillo Countryfest (ON), and Stonewall Quarry Days (MB).

To purchase tickets, fans can visit: https://th914wl857.boxpro.net/c20bownet.ASP