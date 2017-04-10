Challenge Walk kick-off today at noon

Kick-off will be held Monday, April 10th at 12 p.m outside Portage Mutual Insurance at 749 Saskatchewan Ave. E.

The Central Plains Challenge Walk committee is currently assembling its group of sponsors, fund raisers and volunteers as it gets ready for the 10th Anniversary of the Central Plains Challenge 10km Walk, Run & Roll and its best year ever. Each June, communities in the Central Plains region unite as one to raise funds and awareness for Central Plains Cancer Services so they can continue to offer valuable services such as transportation and community education throughout the region.

The 2017 Challenge Walk & Run will be held on June 10th, starting at the MNP Building, Island Park, Portage la Prairie. We are thrilled to announce our 2017 Premiere Corporate Sponsors; Platinum Sponsor – Portage Mutual Insurance; Gold Sponsor – Cobbe’s Plumbing & Heating Ltd; Silver Sponsor – McKenzie’s Portage Funeral Chapel; and Bronze Sponsor – Portage Toyota & RV.

“The rewards from participating in Central Plains Challenge Walk extend far beyond the money raised. It is a chance for people who are affected by the disease to come together and lift each other up in spirit and support” says Kim Guy, Challenge Walk participant. “It is a day that can shine a bright light in what can be a dark time for many.”

The day will be filled with fun activities, prizes and food. There will be a barbeque open to participants and the public from 11a.m. - 1p.m. With entertainment by Loose Unit including a chance to win your own private Loose Unit Basement Party.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the Challenge Walk’s 10th Anniversary,” says Sharilyn Knox, Executive Director for Central Plains Cancer Services. “This is our biggest fundraiser of the year and the history behind it is amazing. A group of women from our community saw a need and ran with it and now we are here 10 years later still raising needed funds to keep our services going. We are so grateful for the continued support.”

Individuals, friends, families, neighbors, classmates, coworkers can form teams and register for the walk. There is no fee to participate in the Central Plains Challenge Walk; however, fundraising is essential for the event to be a success. Each walker is encouraged to raise at least $100, but to set an even higher goal. This year, being our 10th anniversary we have included some new opportunities for participants to win some great prizes by raising more money for Central Plains Cancer Services. Prizes include weekend passes to Dauphin’s Countryfest, Jets tickets, Goldeyes tickets, Southport RecPlex and PRRA memberships. Early bird registration is open now. Register early for more chances to win.

We encourage everyone in our region to come out and support us in any way you can!

This year’s 10th Anniversary celebration will have something for everyone!

Join the challenge! Register for the 10th Anniversary Central Plains Challenge Walk at www.centralplainschallengewalk.ca