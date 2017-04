A ceremony was held at the downtown cenotaph in Portage la Prairie Sunday afternoon - remembering, one hundred years later - those who fought for the freedoms Canadians enjoy today.

Hon. Ian Wishart, RCMP Insp. Rick Head and Portage la Prairie Mayor Irvine Ferris were just a few people to lay wreaths at the foot of the cenotaph in front of the several dozen people in attendance who braved the cold weather.