Blizzard thump Terriers

It was a rough weekend in The Pas.

The Portage Terriers fell behind early in both games 1 and 2 en route to a pair of lop-sided losses at the hands of the OCN Blizzard this weekend culminating with a 6-0 shutout defeat Sunday night and now trail the Manitoba Junior Hockey League best-of-seven championship final 2-0.

Jeremy Dumont opened the scoring early in Game 2 with a wrister that beat Portage netminder Brock Aiken blocker side before Tristan Elie added his fourth of the series, and first of two on the night, to chase Aiken from the Terrier goal just seven and a half minutes after puck drop.

“Both games were pretty similar. We had our chances early but couldn't find a way to get a lead.” said Blake Spiller, head coach/GM of the Portage Terriers following Sunday night's loss. “(They got) a few tough goals on us and we started chasing the game. We pressed and (generated) chances and then gave up some odd man attacks which made it tough on our goalies.”

The shake-up in net gave the dogs some life, but Portage failed to beat Blizzard goalie Brett Epp and couldn't muster anything on a man advantage to cut into the OCN lead. Soon after the Blizzard penalty kill, Daylon Campbell scored to stake the home team to a 3-0 lead after 20.

Kyle Wiltshire beat Kurtis Chapman five-hole on a breakaway early in the second and just 24 seconds after Keevan Daniels Webb converted on a 2-on-1 to increase the Blizzard lead to five.

“We didn't seem to have any luck around the net and credit Epp, as he did make a few big saves,” added Spiller.

The Terriers tightened things up from there and generated their fair share of scoring opportunities, but were unable to solve Epp, as he posted a 40 save shutout performance. Aiken saved two of four shots and was credited with the loss before giving way to Chapman, who turned aside 27 of 31 Blizzard shots faced.

“Give our guys credit for playing hard despite the score,” said Spiller. “That will be the only way we get the bounces. We'll regroup at home and have to find a way to get back to OCN and hopefully this experience will benefit us.”

Neither team managed to convert on the powerplay, as both the Terriers and Blizzard finished 0-for-4. The two teams meet back in Portage for Game 3 Wednesday night at Stride Place, puck drop set for 7:30 p.m.