Blizzard strike first
Portage Terriers' forward Ty Enns, right, and Mackenzie Dwyer, left, celebrate following Enns' empty netter. (Brian Oliver/The Graphic)
The OCN Blizzard scored early and often, downing the Portage Terriers 8-3 in Game 1 of the MJHL championship final.
Tristan Elie scored in the opening minutes, his first of three on the night, leading the Blizzard to an early series lead in the best-of-seven Turnbull Cup final.
The Terriers will look to even the score tomorrow before returning to Portage for Games 3 and 4. Puck drop set for 7 p.m.