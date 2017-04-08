Blizzard strike first

The OCN Blizzard scored early and often, downing the Portage Terriers 8-3 in Game 1 of the MJHL championship final.

Tristan Elie scored in the opening minutes, his first of three on the night, leading the Blizzard to an early series lead in the best-of-seven Turnbull Cup final.

The Terriers will look to even the score tomorrow before returning to Portage for Games 3 and 4. Puck drop set for 7 p.m.