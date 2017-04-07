“No” To Convention Corner

By Vern May

Last week, I had the opportunity to address both the City and R.M. Council and speak to the new direction of the Portage Regional Economic Development (PRED) portfolio. But even positive change isn’t without consequence. This does mean that we will be stepping away from the initiatives of the previous administration as they simply do not fall within the scope of our mandate. One of the first orders of business will be the dismantling of Convention Corner.

It’s true that economic development is more than just liaison with business and industry. Certainly, the factors that create a healthy community impact the overall attractiveness for potential new investment for an entrepreneur or a family looking to plant some roots here. But in a region that is already blessed with so many fantastic organizations that address the recreational, social and cultural needs of the community, that’s not a role that PRED needs to tackle.

We may agree that the events hosted at Convention Corner in recent years have created an energy and vibrancy to downtown and made use of a space that had been otherwise vacant for some time. However, we would be remiss to ignore in the flipside of that endeavor. The first is that we already have numerous established community meeting places and event venues with an active slate of performances – many of them offered at no cost. Second, assuming the role of event promoter is not what the public invested in when PRED was created.

To get started on the right foot, we have introduced some guiding principles for PRED in 2017 and that begins with re-affirming that we are an economic development agency, not a community development organization. Our work is focused on investment attraction and inspiring growth through our direct understanding of the needs of business and industry. This includes bringing our insight to the table and advocating for best practices in investment readiness to be adopted at both a Board and Council level. That will take time, it will mean change, and that isn’t always comfortable or painless.

Anecdotally, I have learned that while largely funded by grant dollars and constructed by local volunteers, the creation of Convention Corner has done more to divide the community than bring it together. Other non-profits that rely heavily on grant programs to stay afloat were denied Provincial funding in the same intake while PRED claimed a victory that we did not need. In the coming weeks, we will look to build relationships by ensuring that this change holds the most benefit to fellow organizations. The walls will come down by the end of April with the assistance of the Portage Collegiate carpentry program and they will take possession of those materials for their community-based projects. The stage will be donated to the Fort la Reine museum, to augment their amenities on site.

This approach speaks to another guiding principle of PRED in 2017 that we will endeavor to avoid competition with both non-profits and business owners in our jurisdiction in both the application for grants as well as the presentation of events. Our intention is to collaborate and build as best possible to allow all groups to achieve their established goals. To do this, we need to open active lines of communication between parties that often operate in isolation and that we each remain aware of the challenges and opportunities of others.

Not every decision under our refined scope an easy one. We will withdraw from the Yellowhead Investment Corridor project – an industry attraction partnership with communities beyond our trade radius. We will abstain from sponsorship of events as this is an inefficient use of our funding. We will decline assuming responsibility for community development programming and that which exceeds the capacity of our staff roster (of one person).

But, as we remember the importance of “no” to return to our primary objective, that creates an increased capacity to say “yes”. Entrepreneurs and visionaries who are looking ahead with the greater good of the community at heart can come forward knowing that we’re open for business and our goal is to ensure that you don’t hear “we can’t because …” and instead hear “here’s how we can help.”

Opportunity is knocking in the Portage region so let’s answer the door. You can find me in the office at 800 Saskatchewan Avenue West, reach me by e-mail at vmay@plprecd.ca, call me at 204-856-5000. Be sure to keep up with me on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PLPRED.