CPGPP bankruptcy will hurt vegetable growers

The bankruptcy of Canadian Prairie Garden Puree Products means more than the loss of a dozen good jobs, the closure of CPGPP’s facility has potentially devastating consequences for many of the province’s vegetable growers, as well as many related business and sectors, says the Vegetable Growers Association of Manitoba.

“The impact of this extends beyond CPGPP,” says VGAM President Roland Jeffries. “Many businesses in Portage invested in this. Jobs have been created on the farms to support this that are now being lost. Our producers were all ready with their seed and land to begin planting for CPGPP as soon as they could get out there. They are now scrambling, not knowing what to do,” said Jeffries.

Once a darling new agricultural business: a Manitoba company with world-beating technology to turn vegetables and pulses into purees is now bankrupt. Canadian Prairie Garden Puree Products of Portage la Prairie filed for bankruptcy protection in late March.

Receivership records show that the company owes $9 million: $6 million to secured creditors and $3 million to unsecured creditors.

In January of 2014, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency certified the CPGPP plant as an aseptic processing facility. But already financiers were supporting CPGPP which between 2012 and 2016 received about $3 million in government loans and grants.

Secured creditors are mostly investors, such as the First Peoples Economic Growth Fund, which is owed $1.7 million, but the list of unsecured creditors is much longer. It includes trucking companies, one that has been expanding it is believed to handle additional CPGPP business as the company was to expand from 12 employees to 60.

Jeffries Bros. Vegetable Growers and Mayfair Farms are on the list of creditors. Canadian Prairie Garden owes $191,000 to Jeffries Bros. Vegetable Growers and $128,000 to Mayfair Farms.

The bankruptcy could be devastating for vegetable farmers who invested in their operations to supply additional demand from Canadian Prairie Garden, VGAM says.

Many of Manitoba’s vegetable farmers have invested sizeable dollars in equipment, buildings and other related infrastructure to help CPGPP meet its capacity requirements. In addition to these losses, local farmers are owed a significant amount of money for the vegetables they have delivered to CPGPP in 2016.

“Our hope is that whichever company or group of investors deciding to pick up what is left of CPGPP will leave the facility in Manitoba,” says Jeffries. “There is still time to get the plant up and running again for this year’s crop.”

The Manitoba facility housed breakthrough technology leveraging direct steam injection to achieve full cook/sterilization in four to 20 seconds. The fresh, raw vegetable puree the plant produced using

products grown by local farmers was without compare. Its vegetable purees are low in acid and contain no additional ingredients or preservatives. VGAM believes that the puree is also integral part of the vegetable market.

Farmers across Manitoba were contracted by CGPP to grow a variety of vegetables to meet its facility’s current and projected demands. Some of these contracts included vegetables such as carrots, squash, kale and pumpkins.