Assiniboine, Souris rivers now the concern

Winnipeg Sun

Water is on the rise along the Assiniboine River where a flood watch remains in effect, provincial flood officials say.

They say ice surges into the Portage Diversion caused fluctuating levels downstream on the lower Assiniboine River. Ice jams are still possible and difficult to predict.

A flood watch remains between Portage la Prairie and Headingley as flows increase to about 12,000 cubic feet per second by the weekend.

The Red River crested Wednesday, with water levels at James Avenue in Winnipeg remaining at about 18 feet, thanks to the floodway, while the Red recedes and the Assiniboine picks up.

A flood warning was issued for all points along the Souris River on Thursday, as well as for Dauphin Lake, while warnings remain in effect for the Birdtail Creek, upper Assiniboine from the Shellmouth Dam to Holland, Pelican, Rock and Oak lakes, and the Pembina River.

Flood watches remain in effect for the Red Deer River and Plum Creek.

The flood warning has been lifted for the Morris River, and the food watch for the La Salle River as both have crested and flows are decreasing, the province said. The Roseau River has also crested.

The province is reminding homeowners affected by spring flooding to review their home insurance. Overland flood insurance was introduced by some insurers in Manitoba last year.