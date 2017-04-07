12-year-old girl missing

Cori-Lynn Tyler Conway, 12, went missing on April 4, at approximately 2:54 a.m.

Portage la Prairie RCMP learned that the 12-year-old girl was missing from her home. Family notified police that Cori-Lynn Tyler Conway was not in the home and had possibly left with another youth.

She is believed to be in the Portage la Prairie area, but is known to travel to Long Plain First Nation and Brandon. Conway is described as an Indigenous female, 5’3” tall, approximately 100 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair, but has been known to dye it different colours.

Family and police are concerned for Conway’s safety, due to her age and likelihood of leaving the community.

Investigators are asking that anyone with knowledge of Conway’s current whereabouts contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445. Anonymous tips can be made through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and www.manitobacrimestoppers.com .