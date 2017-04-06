Local bowlers look to strike big at nationals

A group of local bowlers are on a quest to become national five-pin champions.

Rick Bowser, Trevor Hustins, Danielle MacIntyre and Vivian Cullen, along with coach Al Lightfoot, will be representing Manitoba at the upcoming Inter Provincial five-pin Bowling National Championships later this month in Calgary, Alta.

Five-pin players from across Canada will be descending upon the Chinook Bowladrome for the national championship, with the Portage crew taking part in the Inter Provincial Team Challenge.

“They’re a great bunch of bowlers and are here every Sunday night practising,” said coach Lightfoot, who owns and coaches out of Southport Bowl. “I just want them to have fun. Go there, try their best and have fun.”

The four players will be competing in a Pins Over Average tournament format – meaning the team’s average score of 682 will act as the bench mark of success. Each player competes against their own average score and points are awarded, or taken away, depending on which side of the average a player bowls to.

“I’ve always enjoyed bowling, its a good time. We come out and have fun,” said team rookie Rick Bowser, who bowled competitively as a younger man and only recently got back into the sport. “This is my first time going to nationals, I’ve been to a lot of provincial tournaments for all kinds of sports but I’ve never been to a national event so this to me is a real high.”

The team qualified for the national event by placing first among eight teams from across Manitoba at the Provincial Qualifying Tournament held earlier this year in Carman. MacIntyre and Lightfoot are no strangers to the national level, as both have experienced the national stage in previous years.

The team is made up of bowlers from Southport Bowl league play, where both Hustins, MacIntyre and Bowser bowl weekly in mixed leagues. The final member of the team, Vivian Cullen, bowls out of Minnedosa.

The two day bowling event gets runs April 28 and 29 and will be streaming the event’s championship live online.