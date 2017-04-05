Terriers soar past Pistons

For the third straight year the Portage Terriers hand the Steinbach Pistons an early exit from the Manitoba Junior Hockey League playoffs.

James McIsaac picked a good time to come out of his slump, the Winnipeg-native's second period marker to open the scoring proved to be the game winner, as the Terriers blanked the visiting Steinbach Pistons 2-0 tonight at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie to eliminate the league's top seeded team from the postseason with a 4-2 series victory.

“All season we said we thought (this league) was wide open. And now we have the third and the fifth place teams in the final,” said Blake Spiller, head coach/GM of the Terriers following the Game 6 victory. “It just goes to show you that there's good parity in the league.”

After a relatively uneventful first period, the Terriers looked to have opened the scoring early in the second, as Ryan Sokoloski jumped out of the box just as his penalty was ending before being sent in alone on Piston goalie Roman Bengert. The Terrier forward got the goalie to open up before sliding the puck through his five-hole and into the Steinbach goal.

Just as the Terrier celebrating was ending, the officials called back the goal, claiming Sokoloski was ineligible to receive the puck as his back foot was still in the penalty box while playing the puck. The controversial call sent Sokoloski back to the box and the Terriers back to the penalty kill.

After another successful kill, the Terriers found themselves with a powerplay of their own and got on the board for real this time. Chase Brakel fed a wide-open McIsaac in the slot who one-timed the puck past Bengert to officially open the scoring. Less than three minutes later the Terriers increased the lead to two, as Scott Mickoski threw the puck on net from a bad angle and found a hole between Bengert and the post.

The Portage defensive game took over from there and limited the Pistons from creating much of anything over the final 30 minutes of play. Goaltender Kurtis Chapman, who hadn't seen action since the Terriers 5-4 Game 1 loss in Steinbach, got the nod and delivered a flawless 27 save performance to pick up the shutout and clinch the series victory, while Steinbach's Bengert turned away 15 of 17 Terrier shots in the losing effort.

“I think our goaltending has really matured (over the course of the season),” added Spiller. “They're only 18-year-old guys, but they seem to get the job done for us. I thought both (Chapman and Brock Aiken) played really well both series. I would say we got better goaltending both series than the other team.”

The Terriers finished the night 1-for-2 on the man advantage while the Pistons failed to capitalize with the extra man.

Portage squares off with the OCN Blizzard in the MJHL best-of-seven championship final where the Terriers will look to win their third straight Turnbull Cup as league champs and advance to the Western Canada Cup.

“We know we're going into a tough test here,” added Spiller of the upcoming series against the Blizzard. “OCN has a good veteran group on the back end and their goaltender has been lights out, they're going to be a tough test but hopefully we get off to good start and make a series of it.”

The championship final begins this weekend in OCN, the MJHL has yet to release an official schedule.