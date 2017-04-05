Portage ManSEA conference busy

The Manitoba Sustainable Energy Association (ManSEA) is holding a successful 2017 Conference and Annual General Meeting April 5, at the William Glesby Centre in Portage la Prairie.

Questions about incoming regulations around carbon pricing, as introduced by the federal government, exploring some of the options available for alternative energy solutions are some of the questions being answered today.

The ManSEA conference was an invitation to learn about renewable energy, carbon emission reduction and community energy projects. Also, an invitation to participate and have input into how Manitoba might move forward with renewable energy projects, to not only reduce our carbon emissions but also do it in a sustainable way.

As we enter the carbon pricing realm, what are the opportunities and incentives that might be in place that can be part of the solution to carbon reduction? If a carbon tax went to renewable energy projects, what would that look like?